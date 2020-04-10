SIU to conduct virtual interviews with chancellor candidates

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be conducting interviews remotely with three chancellor candidates.
The three finalists for chancellor are Susan R. Stapleton, Austin A. Lane and Kenneth R. Evans.
The virtual interviews for each candidate will take two days and will begin on April 16.
SIU-C leaders said the virtual interviewing process is not an ideal option, but it allows the university to move forward with the search process.
“We evaluated postponing interviews until late summer or fall, but that put us at risk of losing candidates and missing important voices in the discussion,” said SIU System President Dan Mahony. "An entirely virtual interview process is not ideal, but it moves the search forward and provides greater clarity around the timeline for installing a new chancellor.”
Each candidate will hold a public forum through Zoom and post it on the chancellor’s search website.
According to SIU-C, this process will allow students, faculty, staff and others to engage with and hear from each candidate.
An online form will be available to give confidential feedback on each candidate.
The candidates will have public forums from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following dates:
- Susan R. Stapleton, special assistant to the provost at Western Michigan University: April 17
- Austin A. Lane, former president of Texas Southern University: April 21
- Kenneth R. Evans, president of Lamar University: April 23
Information on each candidate can be found online here.
