SIU basketball coach Bryan Mullins joins All In Illinois effort

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s head men’s basketball coach joined Illinois’ All In Illinois effort.
In a video message, Bryan Mullins encouraged everyone to stay home and stay safe as we work to flatten the curve.
On April 2, Governor JB Pritzker introduced All In Illinois, a statewide initiative, to unite residents and remind everyone, we are all in this together.
Famous Illinois natives and athletes who took the pledge include:
- Former Chicago Bears players Mike Singletary, Charles Tillman and Israel Idonije
- Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant and Tony Kukoc
- Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber and former player and Cubs GM David Ross
- Chance the Rapper
- Actress Jane Lynch
- Actress Bonnie Hunt
- Actor Joe Mantegna
- Olympic athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee
