SIU basketball coach Bryan Mullins joins All In Illinois effort
In a video message, SIU head men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins encourages everyone to stay home and stay safe as part of All In Illinois. (Source: EnjoyIllinois/YouTube)
By Amber Ruch | April 10, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 1:07 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s head men’s basketball coach joined Illinois’ All In Illinois effort.

In a video message, Bryan Mullins encouraged everyone to stay home and stay safe as we work to flatten the curve.

On April 2, Governor JB Pritzker introduced All In Illinois, a statewide initiative, to unite residents and remind everyone, we are all in this together.

Famous Illinois natives and athletes who took the pledge include:

  • Former Chicago Bears players Mike Singletary, Charles Tillman and Israel Idonije
  • Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant and Tony Kukoc
  • Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber and former player and Cubs GM David Ross
  • Chance the Rapper
  • Actress Jane Lynch
  • Actress Bonnie Hunt
  • Actor Joe Mantegna
  • Olympic athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee

