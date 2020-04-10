Sheriff’s office makes hand sanitizer due to scarce supplies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Hand sanitizer is a difficult item to find in stores and online. It was one of the items to get cleared off of shelves after first learning about COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
To help with the non-existent supply in their area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri rounded up the ingredients to make their own.
According to their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office made FDA and World Health Organization approved hand sanitizer.
Their supply is limited, but while it lasts they will be giving it away to the elderly, nursing homes, doctor offices, essential workers and essential businesses in need.
The hand sanitizer has been bottled up to give out. There even some in pump bottles and each bottle is labeled with a Washington County Sheriff’s Office star.
The sheriff’s office said it has plans to make more. Supplies have already been ordered.
