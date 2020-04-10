School captures memories for yearbook despite COVID-19

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s no question the coronavirus will leave an indelible mark on the 2019-2020 school year.
But rather than forget about that impact, one southeast Missouri school will use its yearbook to preserve memories good and bad.
Richland R-1 teacher Kyle Carter said capturing school life in their annual yearbook means documenting the virus that kept students out of the classroom.
"We always talk about our yearbooks and that we capture life we really are on this one," Carter said.
“There’s not another book in the Richland school district that’s going to be produced this year about the coronavirus," he explained
Carter said it isn’t easy putting a book together in times like these.
“The challenge is, how do you tell that story now instead of covering the live baseball game? Now you have to do an interview on them about how their life has changed.”
Carter explained the timeline they plan to add about the coronavirus. One section will be called “Dear Corona...”
He gave an example of his caption.
“Dear Corna, thank you for the time I’ve had with my own children,” he said.
Student yearbook editor, Devin Duffie said he feels bad for his classmates who won’t have the same memories like others in the past.
“I’m especially sad for the seniors who we might not be able to make a normal graduation layout for..”
But Duffie said they’re getting creative to capture every moment right now.
“We did this thing called virtual spirit week so that helped us feel in a lot more pages where students would send in pictures," he said.
Duffie also said he hoped this will be one for the books.
“People are going to want to look back at this and see what was happening at this time, especially for our future generations."
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.