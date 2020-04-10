Quarantine Pancakes: Making Grandpa’s homemade recipe with the kids

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When I was a little girl, I loved nothing more than to spend the weekend at my grandparents’ house. I’ll admit, they spoiled me rotten.
Grandpa Ruben and Grandma Shirley always made me feel loved, and showed me what an amazing marriage should look like.
Grandma took me shopping, and Grandpa always showed me how to work my way around the kitchen.
It might have been an unusual reversal of roles for their time, but Grandpa Ruben did most of the cooking in their house.
He was good...almost too good.
I blame my childhood chubbiness on his good cooking! I’d say it was worth it.
He always amazed me at how he never followed a recipe.
He would get inspiration from a recipe, but would never follow it exactly.
Many times he would just make recipes up...and keep tweaking until he got it just right.
That’s what happened with his pancake recipe.
I don’t think he liked the taste of the boxed pancake mixes, so he decided to come up with his own version.
For parents of school-aged children, the coronavirus pandemic has left us with more time to spend with the children at home.
It does seem daunting, especially if you are still trying to work from home while attempting to home school the kids at the same time.
Let me take a moment to give a major shout out to the teachers out there...you are amazing and we miss you!
So, perhaps it is fitting that we bring back home economics class.
If you want to try something new, here’s Grandpa’s recipe...straight from the heart.
I hope you enjoy it, and I hope you enjoy this time with your family.
Grandpa Ruben’s Pancakes:
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup milk (or add more if you like a thinner batter)
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 3 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Mix dry and wet ingredients separately, then combine.
(Add blueberries or chocolate chips if you’d like, and double or triple the batch if you have lots of hungry folks in your house)
Ladle out the mixture onto a hot skillet or griddle.
Wait for the bubbles to rise, then flip and brown the other side.
Serve up these pancakes with a pat of butter and your favorite syrup or top them with fruit.
Enjoy!
