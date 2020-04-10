Portageville, Mo. burglary investigation leads to 1 arrest

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Portageville Police made an arrest in connection with a couple of burglaries under investigation in March.
Ian Torrey, 20 of Portageville, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary and felony stealing.
Torrey is being held in the Mississippi County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
According to Portageville Police Chief Ronnie Adams, Torrey was arrested without any problems by his officers and New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
