Patchy frost possible tonight, clouds increase tomorrow.

Good Friday Evening Heartland. After a chilly start to the day, we saw lots of sunshine but temperatures remained well below average. This evening, temperatures will drop rapidly after sunset. A frost advisory has been issued for our eastern counties as we expect frost to develop after midnight. Clouds will begin to increase during the predawn hours across our western counties and this should keep frost from forming in most areas in our far western counties. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by midnight in most areas. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.