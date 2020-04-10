How the pandemic is affecting the housing market

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some industries are finding it hard to stay afloat during the pandemic which has put stress on the economy, but the billion-dollar housing industry seems to be booming.
“We’re still selling, we’re still closing. We’ve just changed the way we are doing it all and it’s all about health and safety in this community," said Angie Womack, a realtor at Paul Kitchen and Associates.
This included social distancing at showings an online closings.
“Open houses have halted at this time, so we are taking every chance we can to get the virtual tours online, and get all the photos posted very quickly. And we’re staying back and creating that distance with us and the clients," she said.
This allows local production companies like Wild Story productions to showcase their work.
“What we’re able to do is go into a house, and we’re still doing a lot of video as a walk through, but this 3D tour will allow you to walk through at your own pace and you can literally see how one room ties to the next room," said owner James Faught.
And all of this can be done while sitting at home from the click of a mouse.
“People can sit on their couch and flip through these videos and flip through these 3D tours and see everything they want to see.”
Womack said this makes the real estate business a profitable one.
“For buyers and sellers, the best thing I can say is that the real estate market is strong in this region, the real estate region is strong as a team. And we’re going to make it through this.”
The national association of realtors data shows there are currently almost 200 pending sales in the region with more than 12,500 pending statewide.
