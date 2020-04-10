Paducah launches Remote Workers website

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Those interested in working from home remotely have an opportunity to connect with employers through the City of Paduach.
The city has launched a Remote Workers website. On the website, viewers will find information about resume writing, remote job opportunities, in-demand skills for remote jobs and a virtual job fair.
A virtual job fair will be held on April 16. Attendees will need a Flexjobs membership to participate.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless believes remote working could be a good option for many in the Heartland.
“Remote working is a growing trend across the United States and the world," said Harless. "Many people in Paducah are without work or have seen a significant reduction in their wages. Because we live in a global economy with advanced communication technology, remote work can be a good option for those looking for employment during this time.”
The City of Paducah partnered with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Paducah/McCracken County NAACP, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, and West Kentucky Workforce Board to launch the new website.
To visit Paducah Remote Workers, click here.
