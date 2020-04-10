Paducah Charity League donates $5K for small business relief fund

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Charity League of Paducah virtually presented a check for $5,000 to the mayor for the Small Business Relief Fund.
“Thank you so much for your generous contribution,” Mayor Brandi Harless said. “Your money makes a big difference. Plus, your donation is the largest gift so far. You are pioneering for us and setting an example for the rest of the community.”
Charity League President Maegan Mansfield thanked Mayor Harless and the Small Business Relief Fund partners for quickly creating the fund.
The fund is a partnership among the City of Paducah, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
The City provided $150,000 for the fund, but will provide up to an additional $100,000 to match what is raised by the community.
Including the donation from the Charity League of Paducah, the Small Business Relief Fund received $16,791 in community donations.
You can click here for more information on how to donate.
On April 1, small for-profit businesses, that are not a franchise or franchise-affiliated, with 25 or fewer employees and a brick-and-mortar presence within the Paducah city limits were invited to apply for the funds.
The deadline to apply is April 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Eligible businesses could receive $2,000 grants that must be used for expenses limited to rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities.
