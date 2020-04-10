Paducah Area Transit System requiring passengers to wear face mask

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Area Transit System is now requiring passengers to wear face masks.
They say this is effective immediately.
According to PATS, their goal is to provide essential transportation services to clients; however, they have to take precautions to protect co-workers and their families.
Along with limiting service to one client at a time, they say they continue to clean, disinfect and sanitize the equipment and high-touch areas daily.
They are asking customers to avoid travel if they are feeling sick.
