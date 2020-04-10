Murray State University to start test-optional admission

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University implemented new test-optional guidelines for undergraduate admission.
This applies to new students who apply for admission to the fall 2020 class, as well as prospective students who apply for admission for fall 2021.
This change includes transfer students who apply to Murray State with fewer than 24 college credit hours earned.
Students are encouraged to continue to submit test scores if available.
The University said it will maintain its undergraduate admission requirements of a 2.0 high school GPA or higher, provided the student has achieved an 18 or higher ACT composite score.
Students with 3.0 or higher high school GPA are admitted without ACT or SAT test scores.
Students who do not meet these benchmarks may have other admission options, and are encouraged to call 270-809-3350 or email msu.admissions@murraystate.edu.
Virtual campus visits are also available by calling 270-809-2896 or emailing msu.recruitment@murraystate.edu.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.