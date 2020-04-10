Murray lights up police station to honor those affected by COVID-19

“As our community continues to deal with this pandemic, we have seen an outpouring of love and support to first responders, medical personnel, and others doing their part to help. In the last few days, Calloway County saw its first COVID-19 related death. In support of the citizens of the City of Murray and Calloway County as well as the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Murray Police Department has lit up our police station green to honor those directly impacted by this virus. We know this is a very challenging time for so many people, and we are here to help our community. #TeamKentucky #TogetherKy #Patriot #HealthyAtHome”