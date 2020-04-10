Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
91,000 more people file for unemployment in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Roughly 91,000 more Missouri residents filed unemployment claims this past week as the economic toll from the coronavirus pandemic grew. That comes after more than 104,000 claims were filed in the previous week. The state has been overwhelmed with calls about filing for unemployment and is encouraging people to file claims online. The state’s social services agency says food banks will start handing out 25-pound food packages to people this week at mobile and drive-thru sites. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson is ordering public schools to stay closed for the rest of the academic year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI TOURISM
Missouri tourism industry hopes to rebound after pandemic
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have devastated businesses at the core of tourism, one of Missouri’s biggest industries. Worse yet, no one knows when some form of normalcy will return. Surveys indicate that while some people are simply postponing trips, others are canceling completely. In fiscal year 2019, Missouri had 42.9 million visitors, defined as those from out of state or traveling at least 50 miles in-state. Tourism employs about 304,000 people. Tourists spend about $17 billion annually in Missouri. From the Gateway Arch to the Lake of the Ozarks, tourism leaders concede 2020 will be difficult year.
MISSOURI-ELK HUNT
Missouri plans its first elk hunt this fall after herd grows
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the first time in Missouri's modern history, the state is offering an elk-hunting season. The Missouri Department of Conservation on Wednesday approved issuing four general permits for the public and one permit for a qualified landowner. The state began restoring its once-depleted elk herd in 2011. The herd has grown to more than 200 in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. The first elk season will include an archery portion from Oct. 17-25 and a firearms portion Dec. 12-20. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a lottery drawing.
CHILD SHOT-GUN SAFETY LESSON
Missouri dad charged with accidentally shooting 8-year-old
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been charged with accidentally shooting his 8-year-old child after giving a lesson on gun safety as he put a pistol away. The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that 45-year-old Phillip Lumas Sr. of Jefferson City was charged Tuesday with felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police wrote in a probable cause statement that Lumas said he gave the brief gun safety lesson after the 8-year-old and a 6-year-old asked about his pistols. The 8-year-old was shot early Tuesday and hospitalized in stable condition.
ELECTIONS 2020-MISSOURI-SECRETARY OF STATE
Democratic veteran running to oversee Missouri elections
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic veteran who worked on reforms in Ferguson is running for Missouri secretary of state. The Missouri Democratic Party's executive director on Thursday lauded Yinka Faleti as the party's nominee to be the state's top elections official. No other Democratic candidates filed for a chance to unseat Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Faleti is a 43-year-old U.S. Army veteran. He previously served as executive director of Forward Through Ferguson. The election is Nov. 3.
OFFICER-SHOOTING
Suspect shoots at St. Louis-area officer; no serious injury
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a St. Louis-area police officer suffered only cuts from flying glass when a suspect shot at him on an Interstate 70 overpass. Lt. Col. Michael Sack with St. Louis Metro Police said in a news conference that the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when two officers from the Normandy Police Department stopped a car wanted by Maryland Heights police. Sack says a male passenger jumped from the car with a rifle and fired on the officers, and officers returned fire. One of the officers was treated for minor injuries from broken glass. No one else was injured, and Sack says the man and a woman who was driving the car were arrested.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Police: Double shooting in Lee's Summit leaves 1 dead
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say a double shooting outside a Lee's Summit home that left one man dead appears to have been an attempted murder-suicide. Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the front yard of the home and left a woman injured and a man dead. Police say initial an investigation shows the man shot the woman, then shot himself. Police say the woman's injuries appear to be minor. The names of the man and woman have not yet been released. Police say investigators have been interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TORNADO SHELTERS
Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching. Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1.