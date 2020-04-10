Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
More than 275,000 Kentuckians seek jobless aid in 3 weeks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 275,000 Kentucky residents have filed for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks. The surge comes as the coronavirus pandemic causes widespread economic damage. The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that more than 117,000 Kentuckians filed unemployment claims last week. It was an increase of nearly 4,000 people from the prior week. Nationwide, 16.8 million Americans filed for unemployment aid in the past three weeks. Like elsewhere, Kentucky’s unemployment benefit enrollment system has been overwhelmed by surging numbers of applicants. Kentucky dramatically increased the number of employees handling unemployment insurance claims.
American Legion cancels convention over virus concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The American Legion has announced it will cancel the group’s annual national convention this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The veterans' organizations says the convention, which was scheduled to be held in Louisville, will be moved to August 2021. A Wednesday news release by the group says the rescheduled convention will take place in Phoenix. Officials say the decision was necessary to protect the safety of the group’s members. This is the first time the organization’s national convention has been canceled.
For McConnell, virus carries echo of his boyhood polio
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic unfolds, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell flashes back to an earlier crisis that gripped the nation, and his own life, when he was a boy. He was stricken with polio. His earliest memory is of leaving the polio treatment facility at Warm Springs, Ga., as his mother is told he will be able to walk without a leg brace. “I was lucky,” he said. The two crises now bookend McConnell’s years, making the Kentucky Republican an unexpected voice of personal reflection. “Why does this current pandemic remind me of that? I think No. 1 is the fear,” he told The Associated Press. The echoes are familiar, but he says, so too is the solution of an eventual vaccine. “We're going to get that relief,” he said.
University of Kentucky cancels summer athletic camps
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has canceled summer athletic camps and clinics. The university said in a statement that the cancellations are part of the school’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement says the move includes camps for all sports that were scheduled through July 31, both on and off campus. UK Athletics said it would automatically process refunds for those who already paid for a camp or clinic. In addition to the cancellations, UK said no further camps or clinics will be scheduled until further notice.
Japan auto industry vows to protect jobs amid virus crisis
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda is promising that the Japanese auto industry will seek to protect jobs worldwide, as it braces to overcome the unfolding crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking as head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Toyoda said Friday that he was worried the Japanese economy might be destroyed before the world can win the fight against the sickness caused by COVID-19. He said on an online news conference that he fears the nation's hospitals may get overloaded with patients and Japan may never recover. JAMA brings together Japanese automakers, including Nissan and Honda, as well as parts makers. It plans to set up a special fund to help people laid off find new jobs.
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73
Singer-songwriter John Prine has died at 73 after spending days on a ventilator due to the coronavirus in Nashville, Tennessee. His family announced his death Tuesday night. Revered for his wise and witty lyrics, he sang with a proud twang in “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone,” “Hello in There” and scores of other quirky original tunes. Prine's voice was rough around the edges and throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he kept performing for decades. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His characters were common people, facing the simple indignities, absurdities or pleasures of life.