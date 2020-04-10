Large downed tree blocks road, knocks out power

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Strong wind gusts are to blame for toppling over a large tree onto a road in Livingston County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 20 mile per hour winds, with gust of 30 mph downed a large tree onto KY 723/Pinckneyville Rd. early Friday, April 10.
This is near the community of Salem and Pinckneyville Baptist Church, just south of the KY 723 intersection with KY 1433/Cedar Grove Rd.
When the tree fell, it became entangled in power lines and blocked a portion of the road.
Utility crews helped remove the entangle power lines and to restore power.
It took crews a couple of hours to cleanup the mess and reopen the roadway to traffic.
