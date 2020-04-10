Kentucky schools receive &156 million from CARES act

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 70 colleges and universities will receive more than $156 million in emergency cash relief from U.S. Department of Education to support students and institutions during the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The bipartisan CARES Act passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.
As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.
This emergency financial aid can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.
The funding announced today is the first distribution of nearly $31 billion in education-related aid included in the CARES Act.
Below are the colleges and universities in Kentucky receiving funding from the CARES Act :
- Alice Lloyd College, $754,640
- American College Of Barbering, $114,269
- American National University, $501,696
- Appalachian Beauty School, $94,425
- Asbury Theological Seminary, $260,367
- Asbury University, $1,017,118
- Ashland Community And Technical College, $1,897,125
- Ata College, $2,684,973
- Barrett & Company School Of Hair Design, $70,869
- Beckfield College, $881,109
- Bellarmine University, $2,469,277
- Berea College, $3,516,276
- Big Sandy Community And Technical College, $1,809,773
- Bluegrass Community & Technical College, $4,961,119
- Brescia University, $504,094
- Brighton Center’S Center For Employment Training, $92,638
- Campbellsville University, $3,201,468
- Centre College Of Kentucky, $986,773
- Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, $41,384
- Eastern Kentucky University, $10,542,767
- Elizabethtown Community And Technical College, $2,426,734
- Employment Solutions, $275,569Galen Health Institutes, $9,167,121
- Gateway Community And Technical College, $1,797,783
- Georgetown College, $934,826
- Hazard Community And Technical College, $1,248,333
- Henderson Community College, $806,658
- Hopkinsville Community College, $1,399,325
- Ideal Beauty Academy, $50,189
- Jefferson Community And Technical College, $5,179,693
- Jenny Lea Academy Of Cosmetology, $76,044
- Kentucky Christian University, $531,102
- Kentucky Horseshoeing School, $41,510
- Kentucky Mountain Bible College, $68,799
- Kentucky State University, $1,372,077
- Kentucky Wesleyan College, $843,204
- Lexington Healing Arts Academy, $58,500
- Lexington Theological Seminary, $7,748
- Lindsey Institute Of Cosmetology, $69,690
- Lindsey Wilson College, $2,587,859
- Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, $45,392
- Madisonville Community College, $1,069,051
- Maysville Community And Technical College, $1,992,396
- Medical Career And Technical College, $221,558
- Medquest College, $1,013,074
- Midway University, $892,872
- Morehead State University, $6,016,440
- Murray State University, $6,270,769
- Northern Kentucky University, $7,998,963
- Owensboro Community & Technical College, $1,789,723
- Paul Mitchell The School - Louisville, $258,448
- Paul Mitchell The School Lexington $302,711
- Pj’S College Of Cosmetology, $539,531
- Pj’S College Of Cosmetology, $107,097
- Regina Webb Academy, $44,105
- Simmons College Of Kentucky, $240,805
- Somerset Community College, $3,029,445
- Southcentral Kentucky Community And Technical College, $2,424,487
- Southeast Kentucky Community And Technical College, $1,616,993
- Spalding University, $1,155,755
- Sullivan University $2,903,218
- Summit Salon Academy, $246,137
- Thomas More University, $1,329,216
- Transylvania University, $878,886Tri-State Barber College, $33,384Union College, $1,308,850
- University Of Kentucky, $17,811,058
- University Of Louisville, $12,478,790
- University Of Pikeville, $1,566,531
- University Of The Cumberlands, $2,796,798
- West Kentucky Community And Technical College, $2,444,514
- Western Kentucky University, $10,636,493
“WKCTC is excited and thankful to hear Senator Mitch McConnell’s announcement of the federal CARES student financial support,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece, “It comes at a critical time as our remarkable students are continually adjusting and facing various financial challenges during the COVID19 pandemic. This will definitely be much needed relief for our current and future students.”
“Kentucky’s students are facing particularly difficult challenges during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the CARES Act is delivering immediate cash relief to those in need,” said Senator McConnell. “Colleges and universities made the tough decisions to cancel in-person classes to protect the health of their communities, causing substantial disruption in the lives of students. Many of these students needed our help, and this urgent grant funding can provide vital support to help them make it through this crisis.”
