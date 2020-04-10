Iron County Health Department reports first case of COVID-19

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Department has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Iron County.
The resident has been notified that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working with the resident to insure they are following Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and CDC guidelines in regards to isolation.
The Iron County Health Department is actively investigating this case and has identified and contacted persons who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The resident is a healthcare professional who had an exposure in another jurisdiction.
No other information will be provided regarding the patient’s identity.
