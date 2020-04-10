Ill. Representative calls on residents to volunteer

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - April is National Volunteer month, and Illinois Rep. Jay Hoffman is calling on residents to volunteer in their communities.
Volunteer opportunities are available on the Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service website.
Volunteers can help by delivering meals and performing telephone wellness checks for local seniors through AgeSmart Community Resources.
The American Red Cross is asking healthy residents to consider donating blood as the country faces a severe blood shortage amid the cancellations of blood drives.
Hoffman is also asking residents and businesses to check their supplies for any new, unopened personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N-95 masks, gloves, goggles, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes that can be donated to local fire departments, police departments or hospitals.
Residents can email ppe.donations@illinois.gov with the type and quantities of the PPE they have along with their address to find the most convenient and efficient drop-off point.
“There are many safe ways to give back to our community from the safety and comfort of your own home while supporting the nurses, doctors and first responders that are working on the front lines to fight the COVID-19 crisis,” continued Hoffman. “Please also take this time to check in on your family and neighbors that are seniors or at-risk of getting sick, and I encourage residents to continue doing their part to help bend the curve by staying home as much as possible and following important hygiene guidelines.”
