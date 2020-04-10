Heartland educators offer advice for parents with kids home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Now that Missouri students will not go back to the classroom for the rest of the school year, what’s educators’ advice for parents?
“You take for granted you’re gonna be seeing somebody everyday until May 15th, and that’s gone. And you miss people,” said Sikeston R-6 Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson.
Robinson described the move to shut down Missouri schools really sad and disappointing.
“I thought about our seniors, and I thought about our kids and our parents. And our other students. You know lost in some of this is you don’t even think about the kid who maybe knew that they were moving, and this was the last time they were gonna see their friends," said Robinson.
That’s a feeling other Heartland educators share, including Jackson Middle School teacher, Rachel Barrett.
“My first reaction was just to think about my kids. I think any teacher would tell you that. I was worried for them and concerned for what this would mean for them. And then my second reaction was my coworkers," said Barrett.
Both Robinson and Barrett stressed the importance of keeping your kids connected at school, at home, and with their friends.
“Take time to do an activity, one of these assignments with your child. Take time to help your student connect with friends by Skype,” said Robinson.
“Don’t give up on the online lessons, because we’ve done our best to make them beneficial. And the normalcy is good for the kids. But I think also realize that it’s also good to take them for a walk and just to you know just sit and talk with them," said Barrett.
The two educators said do not worry so much about the school work during this time.
“We’re all working together through this as a community, as a school system, so we have to be there to support one another," said Robinson.
“In a crisis situation the first thing we think about is are they safe and are they loved, and the school work can come second," said Barrett.
Also, they recommend to reach out to your kids’ teachers or administrators with any questions. Robinson said at Sikeston schools, teachers, counselors, and the social worker all have office hours for kids and parents.
Both Sikeston R-6 Schools and Jackson R-2 School District will be in touch with parents about more details related to the remainder of the school year.
