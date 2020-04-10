Heartland couple gives update on coronavirus scare in China

“Almost everything is back to normal now with the exception of my school still being closed,” said Kacie Galliher. “Businesses are opening regular hours people are asking about like they used to be before the virus. I mean there's still a little bit of travel restrictions in place but those are starting to lighten up as well. Like I said, aside from the school reopening I think things are about as back to normal as they can be. Now after the virus came through.”