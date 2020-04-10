First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A clear but cold and breezy morning is underway in the region with air temps in the 30s and 40s. By daybreak, northern counties will likely be close to freezing, but with the dry breeze blowing frost should not be a major problem. Otherwise a cool, dry surface high will move in from the west today resulting in sunny and cool but less breezy conditions. Tonight will bring a few clouds….but it should remain chilly and dry with overnight lows of about 34 to 40. A bit of frost is possible tonight in favored areas…but right now the overall threat looks pretty low. Easter Weekend highlights include more clouds and a few sprinkles on Saturday…with periods of rain and embedded thunderstorms on Sunday. SPC has us under a slight risk of severe on Sunday. Current indications are that a major severe outbreak will happen just to our southeast over the Dixie states, but it will be too close for comfort.