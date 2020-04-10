First Alert Friday Forecast

After a cold start with lows in the 30s, we’re “enjoying” a chilly but tranquil Friday. This afternoon’s highs will only be in the mid 50s to near 60 or so, but with full sunshine and light winds. Tonight will be rather cold but with much lighter winds, so there’s actually a chance at some frost developing, especially east of the Mississippi…and official Frost Advisories are in effect for parts of Southern Illinois. The big weather story continues to be the potential for a significant severe weather outbreak Easter Sunday over the southeastern states. The forecast pattern is rather messy, but current indications are that the primary severe threat will stay just to our southeast. However, we are still forecasting rain and embedded thunderstorms…with a chance of some strong storms especially over southeastern counties e.g. Bootheel, Tn and Ky.