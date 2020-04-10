First Alert: Cold, breezy Good Friday morning

(KFVS) - You’ll need a heavy jacket or coat this morning. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.
Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Wind chills are in the 20s and 30s.
With the dry breeze, frost should not be an issue.
This afternoon will be sunny, but cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Clouds start to move in tonight and there is a slight risk for frost with overnight lows ranging from 34 to 40 degrees.
A few sprinkles are possible Saturday, but we will be a little warmer.
Rain and thunderstorms are possible on Easter. There is a slight risk for severe weather.
