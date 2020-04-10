Caruthersville High School honors seniors with portraits

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Like every school district in the State of Missouri on Thursday, Caruthersville seniors will not be able to attend their last five weeks of their final year in high school.
That’s when Superintendent JJ Bullington wanted to something special for the 57 graduating seniors.
Bullington, a graduate of 1977, had a fellow classmate take all of the school’s seniors’ photos.
“I was just sitting in front of the high school and we were just talking, and I said how many composite pictures did you say we have. He told me and I started counting the windows. I said I've got the idea.”
That idea is having every seniors picture in the windows of the front of the school.
Bullington said they were just trying to do something special for them.
Last night was the first night the pictures were up for the city to see, they will continue to stay up for the time being.
