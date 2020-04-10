‘Big flag’ raised in Sikeston to demonstrate unity

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A “big flag” is flying at the Sikeston American Legion post.
Shawn Goodman, first vice president of the American Legion of Sikeston, and his sons raised it.
Goodman and others at the post said the point of the display is to demonstrate to southeast Missouri just how much we’re all in this fight against COVID-19 together.
“In lieu of everything that is happening....it’s more than just a flag....we will persevere and overcome these troubling times," he said.
He said the display is to show some patriotism as well.
The flag is a 30x40 U.S. flag, one of two maintained by the Legion and the City of Sikeston.
