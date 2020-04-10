Animal Welfare Alliance to take part in ACTS day.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) will take part in ACTS Day on Wednesday, April 15, in hopes of gathering a new supply of pet food.
Any pet food donated will be given to area pet owners suffering financially because of layoffs or other problems created by COVID-19.
ACTS stands for All Caring Together & Serving.
Butler County Emergency Management Director, Robbie Myers, will have volunteers on the parking lot of Three Rivers College from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. on April 15 to collect drive-through donations of non-perishable food, paper products, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, fabric and elastic (for making masks).
AWA will be there to accept donations of pet food or cash to buy pet food.
AWA ran its Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry for two days, April 2 and 4, and distributed pet food to 300 families in need. That supply is exhausted.
So the organization hopes to get enough donated pet food to reopen for one more distribution day.
Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will be at the drive-through donation site at Three Rivers.
They will unload any and all ACTS donations so donors can stay in their cars, according to Myers.
The donations will be shared by Meals on Wheels, the Bread Shed, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the United Gospel Rescue Mission, Deliver Hope and Northside Nutrition Center as well as AWA.
Anyone wishing to donate money to buy pet food for cash-strapped families can also donate through PayPal on AWA’s website: www.awasemo.org.
