2 additional COVID-19 positive cases reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported two more positive cases of COVID-19.
The cases include a woman in her 20s who is isolated and doing well, and a woman in her 70s who is isolated and doing fair.
According to the health department, both women acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case.
As of Friday, April 10, the health department said there has been 27 total laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including two deaths. Six people have recovered enough to be releases from isolation.
