What you need to know April 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 9.
Today will be breezy, dry and cool.
Highs will be in upper 50s to low 60s. This is about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.
We’ll have mainly sunny skies in the morning. More clouds push in during the afternoon and evening.
Tonight will be colder with lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance for frost.
Friday will be sunny and cool, but less breezy.
Rain and a possible thunderstorm are back in the forecast for Saturday night into Easter Sunday.
- There were no reports of any major damage from Wednesday night’s storms. The severe storms did produce hail and ominous clouds.
- One woman is in custody after a stabbing in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night.
- Federal agencies are working together to help the State of Missouri expand medical capacity, in case of a surge in COVID-19 patients in coming days and weeks.
- SIU’s School of Biological Sciences is stepping up production to produce a key ingredient in the tests that detect COVID-19.
- Dozens of patients were evacuated from a skilled nursing facility in California, where 50 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, after employees failed to show up for work two days in a row.
- The Trump administration issued new guidelines Wednesday to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus.
- Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department officials said they are taking it day by day, but are preparing for summer leagues.
- Online sales of Waffle House bags of waffle mix sold out in just four hours.
- “Operation Egg Drop” is underway in Jackson, Mo. The First Baptist Church will be delivering Easter packages to the porches or door steps of those who would like one this weekend.
- With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, many people are nervous about going to the grocery store. An old tradition is seeing an uptick in business - the milkman.
