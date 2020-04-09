What you need to know April 9

What you need to know April 9
A double rainbow could be seen in East Prairie after Wednesday's storms moved through the area. (Source: CNews/Heather Patterson)
By Marsha Heller | April 9, 2020 at 3:41 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 3:41 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 9.

First Alert Weather

Today will be breezy, dry and cool.

Highs will be in upper 50s to low 60s. This is about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

We’ll have mainly sunny skies in the morning. More clouds push in during the afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be colder with lows in the 30s. There is a slight chance for frost.

Friday will be sunny and cool, but less breezy.

Rain and a possible thunderstorm are back in the forecast for Saturday night into Easter Sunday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • Online sales of Waffle House bags of waffle mix sold out in just four hours.
  • “Operation Egg Drop” is underway in Jackson, Mo. The First Baptist Church will be delivering Easter packages to the porches or door steps of those who would like one this weekend.
  • With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, many people are nervous about going to the grocery store. An old tradition is seeing an uptick in business - the milkman.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.