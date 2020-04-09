Turn colder overnight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds move across the area with a reinforcing shot of cooler air moving into the area. Temperatures will begin to cool off this evening as the clouds move through. After midnight we will see clear skies and chilly temperatures. We could see some patchy frost develop towards morning in our protected valleys however, at this time it appears the wind will stay up enough to where frost will have a hard time developing.
Tomorrow looks to be sunny but cool for this time of the year. Clouds will begin to increase early Saturday morning ahead of our next storm system. We could see frosty conditions early Saturday if the clouds move in later. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s north to upper 30s south. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 50s north to near 60 far south.
We will see increasing clouds Saturday ahead of our next storm system Easter Sunday look wet and there is a chance for thunderstorms. Right now the severe weather threat looks to stay to our south but being a fews days away, that could change. We will keep you up to date on the latest developments.