Turn colder overnight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -​Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a few clouds move across the area with a reinforcing shot of cooler air moving into the area. Temperatures will begin to cool off this evening as the clouds move through. After midnight we will see clear skies and chilly temperatures. We could see some patchy frost develop towards morning in our protected valleys however, at this time it appears the wind will stay up enough to where frost will have a hard time developing.