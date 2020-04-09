4 test positive for COVID-19 in Pulaski Co.; 3 at detention center

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported there are four new COVID-19 positive cases in Pulaski County, Illinois.
Three of the cases reported are in isolation and being treated at the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin, Ill.
The fourth case is a man in his 40s.
As of April 9, the number of individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Health Department counties is two in Massac County and four in Pulaski County.
Health officials expect the number of cases to increase as more tests become available.
