SEMO announces changes for Spring, Summer 2020 semester

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has expanded telework until May 17.
Originally the university was going to return to in-person classes on April 20.
Student workers who are employed through the work-study program will retain their funding. They will continue to be paid for scheduled/expected hours until federal work-study funds are depleted.
Student workers who are not employed through the work-study program will not be paid through the end of the semester.
All summer courses beginning prior to June 29 will be delivered online or remotely.
Courses beginning June 30 through Aug. 7 will be taught both in-person and online, with courses to be conducted in the mode of delivery as they were originally scheduled.
All University events on and off campus have been canceled through June 30.
The River Campus Summer Arts Festival, originally scheduled for June 20, to be held on Aug. 8, with the event taking place in a scaled-back format.
All Redhawk Kids Camps prior to June 30 are canceled. The camp will resume its regularly planned schedule after June 30.
All Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 candidates for graduation will receive an invitation to participate in the commencement program scheduled for Dec. 19, 2020, or May 15, 2021.4
