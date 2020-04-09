Semi hauling fertilizer overturns into yard

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi tractor trailer hauling agricultural fertilizer overturned into a yard in Graves County, Kentucky on April 8.
The semi crashed on Route 58 west.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was traveling east when he approached a curve and drove off the right side of the road.
The truck trailer overturned on the passenger side into a yard. The cab of the truck remained upright.
The driver, Jensen Smith, 29 of Murray, was not hurt in the crash.
Route 58 was closed between Rte. 1283 and Frazier Rd. for approximately two and a half hours.
Employees of Bandana Ag helped to cleanup the spilled fertilizer.
Graves County deputies were helped by crews from the Wingo Fire Department and Hickman County Fire Department.
