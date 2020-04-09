Rte. 13 to be closed for repairs at railroad crossing in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A busy area of Route 13 in Marion, Illinois will be closed to traffic for two days in April.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Rte. 13, also known as W. DeYoung St. in Marion, will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.
The closure is approximately a tenth of mile east of Court St.
Crews with Union Pacific will be making repairs on the railroad crossing.
Work at the crossing is expected to be finished at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
IDOT states no traffic will be allowed through the crossing during the repairs.
Drivers are asked to use a marked detour to avoid the area.
