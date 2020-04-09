Patchy frost possible the next two mornings

We could see some patchy frost develop towards morning in our protected valleys however, it looks like the wind will stay up enough in most areas, making it hard for frost to develop. Temperatures will be dropping behind our front with freezing temperatures possible in a few areas. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s north to upper 30s south. Tomorrow looks to be sunny but cool for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid 50s north to near 60 south. Clouds will begin to increase early Saturday morning ahead of our next storm system. We could see frosty conditions early Saturday if the clouds move in later, especially in our eastern counties. A few showers possible on Saturday, better rain chances move in Sunday. Thunderstorms are possible on Sunday too, the severe weather threat looks very low at this time.