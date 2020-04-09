3 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 1 death in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19, including one death, in the county.
They said the death of a woman in her 90s is the second death in the county from the virus.
The other two new confirmed positive cases include a man in his 80s who is isolated and doing fair, and a woman in her 80s who is also isolated and doing fair.
According to the health department, all three acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case.
As of Thursday, April 9, there have been 25 total positive cases in the county, including the two deaths.
The health department said it is aware of 231 tests being conducted on Jackson County residents to date. Six people have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
