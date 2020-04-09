3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Graves Co., Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced there are three new COVID-19 positive cases in the county.
All three are Graves County residents.
One is a man in his 60s who is in isolation at a hospital.
The second case is a woman in her 30s and is in isolation at home.
The third case is a female in her upper teens. She is at home in isolation.
The health department said all the contacts of each of these cases are cooperatively quarantined. They are self-isolating by remaining at home and limiting contact with family and others.
“We appreciate all of the cooperation that we have received from those who have tested positive and their family members. Without that level of openness and concern for others we could not do our job.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
According to the health department, the cases reinforce the importance of social distancing and taking protective measures.
“With the Easter weekend upon us, we need to be extremely vigilant to stay away from others. Even though it may seem selfish, you are really avoiding endangering the life of others. Now that is a gift!” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
As of Thursday morning, April 9, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
