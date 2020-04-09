Mo. Dept. of Conservation properties remain open for activities

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Although Missouri state parks are currently closed to help stop the spreading of the coronavirus, Missouri conservation properties remain open.
The manager at the conservation Nature center, Sara Turner, explained how to recognize a conservation area from a state park so that you don’t end up in the wrong place.
“All of our areas have the triangle," she said. "Our Missouri outdoor app only covers, or focuses on our conservation properties. The Missouri department of natural resources division of state parks and historic sites. Their symbol is rectangular and has 4 different symbols in it. So that’s how people can tell the difference.”
Turner said that even though the state park facilities are closed, the trails are still open. You can click here for more information.
Most Missouri conservation parks are open daily from dusk until dawn.
