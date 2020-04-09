Man arrested for threatening seller over return

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in Paducah for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and making terroristic threats.
Paducah Police were dispatched to a business on North H.C. Mathis Drive just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with a shotgun in his car.
The caller said the man was angry about a purchase and had made threatening statements.
When police arrived, Officer Jim Robbins saw a car leaving the business and blocked its path.
Robbins had the driver, identified as Salaam Muhammad, step out of the car,
Robbins found an AK-47 assault rifle, loaded with a round in the chamber, on the passenger seat.
The caller told police he had sold Muhammad a set of wheels. Muhammad wanted to return them, but the seller refused.
He said Muhammad then began texting threats to him.
Muhammad was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
