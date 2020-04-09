Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Lawmakers overturn religious worship size limits in Kansas
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Lawmakers have overturned Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak after the state’s top prosecutor said it likely violates the state constitution. The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to topple the order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. The now-overturned order had rescinded an earlier order barring any gathering with more than 10 people, raising questions about whether large gatherings were now legally permitted. Kelly said legal staff is reviewing the matter. She said the council's vote had “created confusion."
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Flood risk remains a concern along eastern Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The National Weather Service says flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has been kind so far this spring. The agency says the flood risk is high in eastern South Dakota, eastern North Dakota, eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, eastern Kansas and Missouri because the soil remains wet. However, a lack of rain and the warm temperatures this spring have allowed snow to melt gradually across the Plains without increasing the risk. Officials have trimmed their forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River in 2020, but it is still expected to be a wet year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARMERS MARKET
Coronavirus response varied among Kansas farmers markets
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Officials in one Kansas City suburb have postponed their popular farmer’s market amid concerns about the coronavirus, while another in Wichita is set to open Saturday. Like grocery stores, farmers markets have been described in stay-at-home orders as “essential businesses” that can continue to operate. But city officials in Overland Park, Kansas announced the markets’ postponed opening on Tuesday under pressure from the public. Meanwhile, in Wichita, the Kansas Grown Farmers Market Board decided to proceed with extra safeguards in place.
POSTAL EMPLOYEE-MAIL THEFT SENTENCE
Kansas postal employee sentenced for stealing gift cards
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who ran a Kansas town's post office was sentenced to probation for stealing gift cards from the mail. Stacy Vasko was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation for a misdemeanor count of obstructing mail. She was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution. Vasko intially was charged last summer with two counts of mail theft by a postal employee. She was living in Salina and was the only employee in the Brookville post office when the thefts occurred. She was caught after a postal investigator determined Vasko had used a gift card taken from a birthday card that went through the Brookville office.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-INMATES
Kansas officials review inmates for possible early release
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials are making plans to free some Kansas prison inmates who are close to finishing their sentences amid the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Laura Kelly said at a news conference Tuesday that “hopefully we will be able to move quite a few of those folks back into their community.” Priority will be given to inmates with “viable plans,” such as a place to live or a job. She offered no specific numbers and noted that the state will coordinate with local officials so that there will be “no surprises.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas limits size of church services heading into Easter
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says religious services and funerals will be limited to 10 people after Kasas officials identified three coronavirus clusters related to church gatherings. Kelly’s initial statewide stay-at-home order allowed for religious gatherings as long as social distancing was maintained. Her new order takes effect Wednesday, just days before Easter. She noted that most churches already had taken action, including by livestreaming services or offering drive-up gatherings in which people stay in their vehicles. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 6.5% Tuesday to 900. Twenty-five people have died.
BC-KS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS
Spirit AeroSystems announces temporary layoffs
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Thousands of Spirit AeroSystems employees in Wichita and other locations are being furloughed for three weeks without pay amid an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that has paralyzed air travel around the globe. The Wichita Eagle reports that most managers and hourly employees at Spirit, Wichita’s largest employer, will be placed on 21-day unpaid leave starting Wednesday. It's unclear exactly how many employees will be affected. The aircraft parts maker's company profile says it employs around 18,000. The temporary layoffs apply to Spirit employees associated with the company's Boeing commercial program. It includes Spirit employees in San Antonio and in Tulsa and McAlester locations in Oklahoma.
ENTERCOM-DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT
Entercom station in Kansas City sued for discrimination
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former on-air personality is suing the parent company of Kansas City radio station KRBZ-FM for sex discriminiation and for retaliating when she complained. Afrentra Bandokoudis, former co-host of “Afrentra's BIg Fat Morning Buzz,” claims in the lawsuit against Entercom that she was paid less than male on-air personalities such as Johnny Dare and Lazlo even though her show outperformed theirs. Bandokoudis worked at the station, commonly called The Buzz, from 2002 until she was fired August 2018, except for two years at a Seattle radio station. Entercom did not return a message seeking comment.