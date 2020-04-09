Kentucky Community and Technical College System opens free Wi-Fi hotspots for students

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Kentucky Community and Technical College System have opened free Wi-Fi hotspots for students.
Parking lots on most of the 16 college campuses now offer Wi-Fi hotspots.
These hotspots are open to anyone who wants to sign in as a guest.
"In the chaos that COVID-19 virus has brought to our nation, I am proud of how KCTCS has offered this outreach of caring to our communities across the state," said Kenneth Burdine, KCTCS associate chief information officer.
Wi-Fi parking lot hotspots at West Kentucky Community and Technical College are available to help students who have no or limited internet access to not only communicate with their instructors and obtain coursework, but to also have the opportunity to stay in touch with family and friends.
Hotspots are available in several parking lots on the college’s Alben Barkley location, as well at Paducah School of Art and Design and the Skilled Craft Training Center in Hickory.
