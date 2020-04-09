ISP, religious leaders urge parishioners to stay home for Easter

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Religious leaders and the Illinois State Police (ISP) are urging parishioners to stay home over the Easter holiday.
Both groups want citizens to continue to comply with Illinois’ Stay at Home order issued by Gov. Pritzker in March, which is scheduled to be lifted May 1.
They do not want the Easter holiday to deter people from the order or social distancing recommendations.
ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly and Metro East religious leaders are scheduled to talk about their plea in a news conference on Thursday, April 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Good Friday is April 10 followed by Easter on April 12.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.