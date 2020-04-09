Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Toni Dovale has a different routine than most Spanish soccer players during the coronavirus pandemic. Some have been spending their time trying to stay fit or negotiating salary reductions with their clubs. But the former Sporting Kansas City and Celta Vigo player is working to guarantee there are enough protective masks, gloves and medicine to help in the fight against the virus in hard-hit Spain. He is working in his family’s small pharmacy while soccer remains on hold because of the virus. He had been playing in Thailand before coming to Spain for the holidays and got stuck when the outbreak started.