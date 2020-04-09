Heartland businesses help students with remote learning

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Students will rely on remote learning to finish out the rest of the school year and now some businesses in the Heartland are keeping students connected.
Owner of Artfully Framed in Poplar Bluff, Barbara Pelton, extended her WIFI connection to the parking lot.
"They can just come up here and pull into the parking lot. It’s pretty much empty right now, so just pull in an connect,” she said.
Pelton is sharing her WIFI with students who might not have access at home.
“I have the WIFI, all I had to do was just a couple mouse clicks and expand the hours. So, I know within walking distance we have a lot of students that live in this community behind us so it’s just easy for them to come up here and get in our parking lot and take advantage of it," she said.
Pelton’s business was one of many that Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce reached out too.
The Chamber also went to social media looking for businesses to lend a helping hand.
Pelton said it’s already getting some good use.
"I did notice somebody, and I thought they are coming to the door and then I thought no they’re on their laptop,” she said.
She said she is just happy to help students succeed in the uncertain time.
“You know it’s just a small thing, I wish I could do more. At this point we just do what we can,” Pelton said.
Other businesses in the area have extended its WIFI to the parking lots. To find out where those business are located use the website created by Poplar Bluff Schools.
