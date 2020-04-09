Gov. Pritzker to hold daily briefing at 2:30pm; 15,078 total positive cases in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a daily briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 15,078 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 462 deaths in the state.
On Wednesday, the governor announced the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund raised more than $28 million from nearly 2,000 donors.
He said this first wave of funding will help people across the state and provide critical support to the communities that need it most.
