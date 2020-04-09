Gov. Parson to hold daily briefing at 3pm; announced PPE delivered to first responders across state

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 3,327 total positive cases and 58 deaths in the state.
The governor announced this week This week, we announced the Missouri Department of Labor would implement an emergency rule to help ensure first-responders who contract COVID-19 are covered through workers’ compensation.
The administration also distributed PPE for law enforcement and fire service agencies to regional distribution points across the state.
Gov. Parson said after a review by Missouri’s Alternate Care Site Working Group, a hotel in Florissant was converted into a care facility and could be used as early as next week if necessary.
