Gov. Lee to hold daily briefing at 3pm; more than 4K total positive cases in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Governor Bill Lee will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 4,362 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 79 deaths in the state.
The governor said on Thursday Vanderbilt University Medical Center and AstraZeneca teamed up to develop antibody based treatments to protect people who may be exposed to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Gov. Lee signed Executive Order 25, which extends the postponement of elective medical and dental procedures until April 30, 2020.
It includes:
- Helps ensure that PPE is preserved, and community spread through close medical interaction is limited during the upcoming weeks in which cases/hospitalizations are expected to increase;
- Expands EO18 to more specifically cover all procedures that are elective and non-urgent and can be delayed until after the Order without risking serious adverse consequences to a patient; and
- Limits attendance at surgeries and invasive procedures to essential personnel to preserve PPE to the greatest extent possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.