Gov. Beshear to hold daily briefing at 4pm; announced additional unemployment payments

Gov. Beshear to hold daily briefing at 4pm; announced additional unemployment payments
Currently, the Kentucky Department of Health is reporting 1,346 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths in Kentucky. (Source: Kentucky Dept. of Health)
By Amber Ruch | April 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 11:58 AM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

Currently, the Kentucky Department of Health is reporting 1,346 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths in Kentucky.

The governor said they received federal funding to start making the additional $600 per week payment to Kentuckians receiving unemployment. He said this would be made as a separate payment and you don’t need to do anything to receive it.

The governor also announced pharmacists can now dispense emergency refills for up to another 30-day supply of non-scheduled medications to Kentucky residents.

They can also work out of temporary or non-traditional areas through May 8.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.