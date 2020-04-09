Gov. Beshear to hold daily briefing at 4pm; announced additional unemployment payments

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.
Currently, the Kentucky Department of Health is reporting 1,346 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths in Kentucky.
The governor said they received federal funding to start making the additional $600 per week payment to Kentuckians receiving unemployment. He said this would be made as a separate payment and you don’t need to do anything to receive it.
The governor also announced pharmacists can now dispense emergency refills for up to another 30-day supply of non-scheduled medications to Kentucky residents.
They can also work out of temporary or non-traditional areas through May 8.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.