Franklin-Williamson Bi-county Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 positives

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson counties.
The three new cases of COVID-19 include:
- A female in her 50’s, from Williamson county.
- Who likely acquired COVID-19 while working in the healthcare setting,
- She is on home isolation and doing well.
- A female in her 40’s, from Franklin county.
- Who likely acquired COVID-19 from community spread.
- She is home in isolation and is doing well.
- A female in her 40’s from Franklin county.
- Who likely acquired it from community spread.
- She is currently hospitalized.
There have been a total of 10 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 4 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county.
