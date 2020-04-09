Franklin-Williamson Bi-county Health Department reports 3 new COVID-19 positives

The Bi-County Health Department announced 3 new cases of COVID-19 (Source: Stock Image/ Pexels)
By Ashley Smith | April 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 4:02 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson counties.

The three new cases of COVID-19 include:

  • A female in her 50’s, from Williamson county.
    • Who likely acquired COVID-19 while working in the healthcare setting,
    • She is on home isolation and doing well.
  • A female in her 40’s, from Franklin county.
    • Who likely acquired COVID-19 from community spread.
    • She is home in isolation and is doing well.
  • A female in her 40’s from Franklin county.
    • Who likely acquired it from community spread.
    • She is currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 10 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 4 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county.

