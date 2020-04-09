Flash flooding hits Cape Girardeau Police Dept. parking lot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Severe storms on Wednesday night are to blame for flash flooding in the back parking lot of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The water is gone now, but water could be seen up to the bumpers of some vehicles, including police cruisers.
According to police, there was no damage to any of the vehicles or to the building.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is located off of Maria Louise Lane.
The construction of the new police station and the municipal court was finished in March 2018.
